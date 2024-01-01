American English Coonhound

View Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Sitting English Redtick Coonhound dog breed against a white background
Sitting English Redtick Coonhound dog breed against a white background

Traits and Characteristics

type

Hound

weight

45 to 65 pounds

height

23 to 26 inches

family

Scenthound

Traits and Characteristics

type

Hound

weight

45 to 65 pounds

height

23 to 26 inches

family

Scenthound

Racy and clean-lined, the American English Coonhound is a lean and muscular dog that loves to work. They are also referred to as the Redtick Coonhound or English Coonhound. Persistent and focused, the American English Coonhound is lauded for its agility, endurance, and sweet nature when not on duty. They have medium-length coats that come in a variety of colors and patterns with ticking, and a broad, domed head and low-slung ears. Their deep dark brown eyes hint at an eager and loving personality. They loudly bawl when worked up.

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 1 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 3 in 5

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

keeping dog outdoors

How Much Should You Keep Your Dog Outdoors?

If you live in the city, your urban canine is probably on a three-walk-a-day schedule for exercising, socializing, and eliminating. But if your home comes equipped with a yard and a fence, keeping a dog becomes much easier. The simplicity of giving your dog his morning constitutional while you're still garbed in a robe and slippers can't be beat. Add a dog door, and you don't even have to get out of bed! Phydeau can meet his own needs on his own schedule. However, some dog guardians use the yard as a crutch, and, before you know it, the backyard becomes Phydeau's entire world. How much is too much of a good thing?

How To Crate Train A Puppy

To you, a dog crate might look like a cage. But to a crate-trained dog, it’s their safe place where they can rest and feel secure. In fact, crate training can be helpful for both you and your dog. It can help minimize messes when housetraining and prevent potential damage when your crate training dog is home alone. It can also give your dog a quiet, cozy spot to call his own.

Similar Breeds