American Cocker Spaniel

Cocker Spaniels
Cocker Spaniels

Traits and Characteristics

type

Sporting

weight

24-28 lb

height

13.5-15.5"

family

Gun Dog

The smallest member of the Sporting Group, the Cocker should be compact and sturdy. Their gait is ground covering, strong, and effortless. The coat is silky, flat or slightly wavy, not overly long. Excessive coat can hinder the dog in the field. The head and expression are hallmarks of the breed; the expression is soft and appealing. The Cocker should still be able to spend a day in the field and should be balanced and athletic. It is true, however, that most Cockers now have too much coat for field work.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 4 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

