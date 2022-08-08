The smallest member of the Sporting Group, the Cocker should be compact and sturdy. Their gait is ground covering, strong, and effortless. The coat is silky, flat or slightly wavy, not overly long. Excessive coat can hinder the dog in the field. The head and expression are hallmarks of the breed; the expression is soft and appealing. The Cocker should still be able to spend a day in the field and should be balanced and athletic. It is true, however, that most Cockers now have too much coat for field work.

