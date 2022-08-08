akita
akita

Traits and Characteristics

type

Working

weight

65-115 lb

height

23-28"

family

Northern

This is a large and powerful breed, with much substance and heavy bone, and is slightly longer than tall. The Akita’s build reflects its original job of finding big game in deep snow and rugged terrain. This breed’s double coat consists of a dense undercoat and straight, rough, outer coat standing off from the body, about 2 inches or less in length. Such a combination provides ample insulation from water and weather. The gait is brisk and powerful. The Akita is a versatile dog of large spitz type, able to perform as hiking companion and protector.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 1 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 5 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

