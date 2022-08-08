This is a large and powerful breed, with much substance and heavy bone, and is slightly longer than tall. The Akita’s build reflects its original job of finding big game in deep snow and rugged terrain. This breed’s double coat consists of a dense undercoat and straight, rough, outer coat standing off from the body, about 2 inches or less in length. Such a combination provides ample insulation from water and weather. The gait is brisk and powerful. The Akita is a versatile dog of large spitz type, able to perform as hiking companion and protector.

