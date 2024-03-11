Meet TAZ

Hi there! If you're looking for a fun, friendly, and athletic companion, look no further than TAZ! This young pup is full of energy and eager to find his forever home. While we don't know if he's good with other dogs, we do know that he's a playful and loving pup that will always be by your side. TAZ is a great companion for long walks, and even better for a game of fetch in the park. If you're looking for a furry friend to join you on all your adventures, TAZ is the perfect fit. Come meet him today and see for yourself just how wonderful he is!