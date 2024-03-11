This is an inline carousel of images and or videos of this pet.
TAZ Labrador Retriever & Hound Mix Manassas, VA
- Young
- Male
- Medium
- Golden
About
- Characteristics
- Friendly, Playful, Athletic
- Coat length
- Short
- Health
- Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
- Adoption fee
- $120.00
Meet TAZ
Manassas, VA
City of Manassas Animal Adoption Center
-
Location Address10039 Dean Drive
-
-
-
day hours Monday 10am to 1pm and 4pm to 6pm Tuesday 10am to 1pm and 4pm to 6pm Wednesday 5pm to 7pm Thursday 10am to 1pm and 4pm to 6pm Friday 10am to 1pm and 4pm to 6pm Saturday 10am to 1pm Sunday Closed
