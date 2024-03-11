Main Content Skip carousel of pet photos and or videos

TAZ Labrador Retriever & Hound Mix Manassas, VA

  • Young
  • Male
  • Medium
  • Golden

About

Characteristics
Friendly, Playful, Athletic
Coat length
Short
Health
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Adoption fee
$120.00

Meet TAZ

Hi there! If you're looking for a fun, friendly, and athletic companion, look no further than TAZ! This young pup is full of energy and eager to find his forever home. While we don't know if he's good with other dogs, we do know that he's a playful and loving pup that will always be by your side. TAZ is a great companion for long walks, and even better for a game of fetch in the park. If you're looking for a furry friend to join you on all your adventures, TAZ is the perfect fit. Come meet him today and see for yourself just how wonderful he is!

City of Manassas Animal Adoption Center

Manassas, VA

  • Location Address

    10039 Dean Drive
    Manassas, VA 20110

    Get directions
  • kwieland@ci.manassas.va.us
  • (703) 257-2420
  • day hours
    Monday 10am to 1pm and 4pm to 6pm
    Tuesday 10am to 1pm and 4pm to 6pm
    Wednesday 5pm to 7pm
    Thursday 10am to 1pm and 4pm to 6pm
    Friday 10am to 1pm and 4pm to 6pm
    Saturday 10am to 1pm
    Sunday Closed
More about Us

