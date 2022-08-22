American Bully
Traits and Characteristics

weight

70-120 lbs.

height

13-21” at shoulders or smaller

Powerful in stature but sweet in disposition, the American Bully is a wonderful family dog with a laid-back personality. Born with a strong desire to please, American Bullies are loyal, confident, and can be extremely tolerant with children. They protect their home and their family pack, but the American Bully was not bred to be a guard dog. Contrary to what their name implies, the American Bully is no “bully” at all. With their outgoing, affectionate temperament, they are a great ambassador for bully-dog breeds.

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 4 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 2 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

