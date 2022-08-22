Powerful in stature but sweet in disposition, the American Bully is a wonderful family dog with a laid-back personality. Born with a strong desire to please, American Bullies are loyal, confident, and can be extremely tolerant with children. They protect their home and their family pack, but the American Bully was not bred to be a guard dog. Contrary to what their name implies, the American Bully is no “bully” at all. With their outgoing, affectionate temperament, they are a great ambassador for bully-dog breeds.

