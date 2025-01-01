Top 500 Girl Cat Names: Find the Ideal Name for Your Female Cat
From the moment your new feline companion pads her way into your heart (and probably onto your keyboard), choosing the right name becomes a delightful mission. Whether you’re adopting a tiny tabby, a mysterious black beauty, or a sleek white queen, the perfect name can say so much about her personality—and yours.
The name you choose is more than just a call across the room; it becomes a symbol of affection, a badge of identity, and sometimes, a glimpse into her quirks. Is she a fearless climber? A sleepy snuggler? A vocal diva with a dramatic flair? We’ve gathered over 500 of the best female cat names to help you find a name that captures her spirit.
So curl up with your kitty and explore this massive list of girl cat names—from the sweet and simple to the unique and powerful. Your purr-fect match is just a scroll away.
The Importance of a Great Girl Cat Name
Choosing the perfect name for your new feline friend is one of the most fun—and meaningful—parts of cat ownership. A name becomes part of your bond, reflecting her personality, quirks, appearance, or even your own interests. With thousands of options to choose from, the right name can help you celebrate everything that makes your cat one of a kind.
In this guide, you’ll find a thoughtfully curated list of 500+ girl cat names. From the most beloved classics to whimsical, nature-inspired, literary, and strong names, we’ve got something for every personality. Whether you’re naming a sweet kitten, a sassy senior, or a regal rescue, we’re here to help you find just the right fit.
Popular Female Cat Names: The Classics
These names are familiar, timeless, and always in style—often chosen for their pleasing sound, soft vowels, and warm associations:
- Bella
- Luna
- Daisy
- Lily
- Lucy
- Molly
- Chloe
- Nala
- Millie
- Rosie
- Sophie
- Mia
- Lola
- Ruby
- Coco
- Cleo
- Willow
- Tilly
- Poppy
- Angel
Unique & Unusual Girl Cat Names
Stand out from the crowd with names that are rare, striking, and suited to cats with bold personalities:
- Juniper
- Echo
- Indigo
- Seraphina
- Calypso
- Zephyra
- Azura
- Elowen
- Nova
- Saffron
- Vesper
- Fable
- Briseis
- Pandora
- Onyx
- Lumi
- Zinnia
- Astra
- Sable
Cute & Adorable Female Cat Names
Perfect for kittens or cuddly cats with sweet temperaments, these names are playful, charming, and utterly heart-melting:
- Cupcake
- Honey
- Button
- Pudding
- Snickers
- Bubbles
- Muffin
- Sprinkles
- Tinkerbell
- Cuddles
- Boo
- Jellybean
- Dottie
- Twinkle
- Niblet
- Gingersnap
- Mopsy
- Marshmallow
- Baby
Girl Cat Names Inspired by Mythology & Literature
These elegant, storied names come with powerful backstories:
- Athena
- Artemis
- Persephone
- Juliet
- Ophelia
- Guinevere
- Hermione
- Freya
- Nyx
- Titania
- Hecate
- Circe
- Morgana
- Andromeda
- Eurydice
- Clio
- Minerva
- Isolde
- Medusa
- Daphne
Girl Cat Names Inspired by Food & Drink
Sweet, spicy, and often surprisingly fitting:
- Mocha
- Cookie
- Pepper
- Brandy
- Ginger
- Olive
- Chai
- Biscuit
- Peaches
- Nutmeg
- Cocoa
- Brownie
- Latte
- Scone
- Caramel
- Truffle
- Waffles
- Cherry
- Taffy
Female Cat Names Inspired by Nature
Celebrate your cat’s beauty and wild spirit with names tied to the earth, sky, and sea:
- River
- Sky
- Hazel
- Ivy
- Rose
- Fern
- Autumn
- Maple
- Rain
- Snowflake
- Storm
- Dune
- Blossom
- Ocean
- Meadow
- Flora
- Breeze
- Sunny
Female Cat Names Inspired by Colors
Strong & Powerful Girl Cat Names
Ideal for cats with commanding personalities or a fierce streak:
- Xena
- Valkyrie
- Duchess
- Cleopatra
- Blaze
- Roxy
- Katana
- Huntress
- Justice
- Hera
- Roxanne
- Boudicca
- Tempest
- Rebel
- Jinx
- Rogue
- Andra
Funny & Playful Girl Cat Names
Make your friends laugh and match your kitty’s quirks with these delightfully silly options:
- Pickles
- Bean
- Noodle
- Wiggles
- Meowzart
- Chairman Meow
- Tofu
- Giggles
- Paws
- Fuzzball
- Blep
- Cheddar
- Slinky
- Whiskerface
- Catticus
- Taco
- Purrlock
Female Cat Names with Meaning
These names carry rich meanings that may reflect your cat’s spirit or your hopes for her:
- Iris (rainbow)
- Aurora (dawn)
- Amara (eternal)
- Zara (radiance)
- Nia (purpose)
- Mira (peace)
- Esme (beloved)
- Alina (bright)
- Reina (queen)
- Lyra (constellation)
- Elara (joy)
- Vida (life)
- Noor (light)
- Solana (sunlight)
- Selene (moon)
- Keira (dark-haired)
- Ayla (moonlight)
- Thea (goddess)
- Mirae (future)
- Kalani (heaven)
Female Cat Names from A to Z: A Comprehensive List
Here are 500+ girl cat names, alphabetized for easy inspiration:
A
- Abby
- Ailani
- Ainsley
- Alani
- Alara
- Alice
- Amanda
- Amani
- Amber
- Amelie
- Anika
- Annie
- Anya
- Apple
- Arya
- Asha
- Ashby
- Aspen
- Astrid
- Ava
- Azalea
- Azure
B
- Baby Girl
- Bailey
- Bambi
- Bea
- Beauregarde
- Belle
- Betsy
- Betty
- Bianca
- Bijou
- Bindi
- Birdie
- Bliss
- Blissie
- Blue
- Bonbon
- Bonnie
- Bree
- Breezy
- Bria
- Buffy
C
- Cali
- Callie
- Candy
- Capri
- Cassie
- Celia
- Celine
- Chanel
- Charlotte
- Cherie
- Cici
- Cinderella
- Cinnamon
- Clementine
- Cloudy
- Clover
- Comet
- Cora
- Coral
- Cricket
D
- Daffodil
- Dakota
- Dandelion
- Darla
- Dazzle
- Delilah
- Demi
- Desiree
- Diamond
- Diva
- Dixie
- Dolly
- Domino
- Dora
- Dory
- Dream
- Dulce
- Dusk
- Dusty
E
- Eden
- Effie
- Eira
- Electra
- Eliza
- Elka
- Ella
- Ellie
- Elodie
- Elora
- Elsa
- Elsie
- Ember
- Emberlyn
- Emerald
- Emma
- Enya
- Estelle
- Eve
- Evita
F
- Faith
- Fancy
- Fanta
- Fawn
- Faye
- Feather
- Fergie
- Fifi
- Fig
- Fina
- Fiona
- Firefly
- Fizz
- Fleur
- Flossie
- Fluffy
- Flurry
- Fritzy
- Frosty
- Fuchsia
G
- Gabriella
- Gala
- Galaxy
- Gemma
- Gerty
- Gigi
- Ginny
- Giselle
- Glimmer
- Glory
- Glow
- Goldie
- Goose
- Grace
- Gracie
- Greta
- Grizelda
- Gwen
- Gypsy
H
- Halo
- Hani
- Hannah
- Harley
- Harlow
- Harmony
- Hattie
- Haven
- Haze
- Henna
- Hero
- Hestia
- Hilda
- Holly
- Honeybee
- Hope
- Hoppy
- Hoshi
- Hula
- Hyacinth
I
- Icey
- Icy
- Illiana
- Illy
- Imani
- Imogen
- Inari
- India
- Indy
- Inez
- Ingrid
- Inka
- Inky
- Iolana
- Irie
- Isabella
- Isadora
- Isla
- Ivory
- Izzy
J
- Jade
- Janie
- Jasmine
- Java
- Jazz
- Jelly
- Jemma
- Jenny
- Jessa
- Jetta
- Jewel
- Jojo
- Josie
- Jovie
- Joy
- Jubilee
- Julia
- June
- Junia
- Juno
K
- Kacy
- Kaia
- Kali
- Karma
- Katniss
- Kaya
- Kenya
- Kenzie
- Khaleesi
- Kiki
- Kimmy
- Kira
- Kiri
- Kismet
- Kitkat
- Kitty
- Kiwi
- Koko
- Kona
- Krissy
L
- Lacey
- LaceyLou
- Lady
- Lani
- Lark
- Lavender
- Layla
- Leia
- Lexi
- Lila
- Lilac
- Lilibet
- Lilo
- Livia
- Lottie
- Lucky
- Lulu
- Lumen
- Lyla
M
- Mabel
- Macy
- Madison
- Maggie
- Maisie
- Mango
- Marabelle
- Marnie
- Matilda
- Mellow
- Midge
- Midnight
- Milly
- Minka
- Minnie
- Miri
- Miss Kitty
- Misty
- Moony
- Moxie
N
- Nadia
- Natasha
- Navi
- Nell
- Nellie
- Nelly
- Nessa
- Neve
- Nika
- Nikki
- Nimbus
- Nina
- Nirra
- Nirvana
- Nixie
- Nomi
- Nora
- Nori
- Nutella
- Nyla
O
- Oak
- Oakley
- Ocarina
- Octavia
- Odessa
- OdessaRose
- Ohana
- Olivia
- Ollie
- Olympia
- Oona
- Oopsy
- Opal
- Opaline
- Orchid
- Orchidie
- Oreo
- Ori
- Oriole
- Orla
P
- Paisley
- Panda
- Pansy
- Paris
- Peanut
- Pearl
- Penelope
- Peppa
- Peppercorn
- Pesto
- Petal
- Petra
- Pinky
- Pippa
- PippaLou
- Pixie
- Primrose
- Princess
- Prissy
- Pumpkin
Q
- Quartz
- Quasi
- Quaver
- Quayla
- QueenBee
- Queenie
- Quella
- Quenby
- Quesa
- Quibble
- Quickie
- Quill
- Quincie
- Quincy
- Quinella
- Quinny
- Quinoa
- Quixie
- Quora
- Qutie
R
- Rachel
- Rafa
- Rani
- Raven
- Razzle
- Reese
- Remy
- Rhapsody
- Rhea
- Rhubarb
- Rika
- Rina
- Ripley
- Ritz
- Roo
- Rosemary
- Roxie
- Ruffles
- Rumi
- Ruth
S
- Sabrina
- Samba
- Sansa
- Sapphire
- Sassy
- Silky
- Skye
- Snickerdoodle
- Snowdrop
- Snowy
- Solstice
- Sparkle
- Star
- Starry
- Stormy
- Sugar
- Suki
- Sundae
- Sweetie
- Swirl
T
- Taffeta
- Tango
- Tansy
- Tasha
- Tessa
- Tiffany
- Tiger
- Tiger Lily
- Tina
- Tink
- Tinker
- Tinsel
- Tippy
- Toffee
- Tootsie
- Tori
- Trixie
- Tuli
- Tulip
- Twix
U
- Udelia
- Ula
- Ulani
- Ulma
- Ulya
- Uma
- Umber
- Umi
- Umika
- Umo
- Unika
- Unique
- Unity
- Upsy
- Ursa
- Ursula
- Ushi
- Utina
- Uvita
- Uzma
V
- Valentina
- Valli
- Vanilla
- Vanya
- Vela
- Velour
- Velvet
- Venus
- Vera
- Verity
- Veronica
- Vesta
- Vienna
- Viera
- Vinca
- Violet
- Vision
- Vittoria
- Viva
- Vixie
W
- Waffle
- Waltzy
- Wanda
- Wavy
- Wella
- Wendy
- Whimsy
- Whiskers
- Whisper
- Widget
- Winky
- Winnie
- Winona
- Winter
- Wisp
- Wisteria
- Wistie
- Wonda
- Wren
- Wrigley
X
- Xali
- Xandie
- Xandria
- Xanya
- Xari
- Xaria
- Xava
- Xavi
- Xavia
- Ximi
- Ximmy
- Xina
- Xiomara
- Xiri
- Xoxie
- Xumi
- Xuri
- Xyla
- XylaBelle
- XylaRose
Y
- Yalia
- Yanni
- Yara
- YaraLuna
- Yarrow
- Yasmine
- Yava
- Yelena
- Yeti
- Yindi
- Yoko
- Yoli
- Yora
- Yoyo
- Yuki
- YukiBear
- Yumi
- Yumiko
- Yuna
- Yvette
Z
- Zadie
- ZadieMae
- Zahara
- Zahra
- Zandra
- Zavia
- Zelda
- Zella
- ZellaRose
- Zia
- Zibby
- Ziggy
- Zinka
- Ziva
- Zoe
- Zoey
- Zora
- Zoya
- Zuri
- Zuzu
The best girl cat names are the ones that feel right to you. Whether you choose something sweet and simple or bold and poetic, the perfect name will make your cat feel even more like a part of the family.
