From the moment your new feline companion pads her way into your heart (and probably onto your keyboard), choosing the right name becomes a delightful mission. Whether you’re adopting a tiny tabby, a mysterious black beauty, or a sleek white queen, the perfect name can say so much about her personality—and yours.

The name you choose is more than just a call across the room; it becomes a symbol of affection, a badge of identity, and sometimes, a glimpse into her quirks. Is she a fearless climber? A sleepy snuggler? A vocal diva with a dramatic flair? We’ve gathered over 500 of the best female cat names to help you find a name that captures her spirit.

So curl up with your kitty and explore this massive list of girl cat names—from the sweet and simple to the unique and powerful. Your purr-fect match is just a scroll away.

The Importance of a Great Girl Cat Name

Choosing the perfect name for your new feline friend is one of the most fun—and meaningful—parts of cat ownership. A name becomes part of your bond, reflecting her personality, quirks, appearance, or even your own interests. With thousands of options to choose from, the right name can help you celebrate everything that makes your cat one of a kind.

In this guide, you’ll find a thoughtfully curated list of 500+ girl cat names. From the most beloved classics to whimsical, nature-inspired, literary, and strong names, we’ve got something for every personality. Whether you’re naming a sweet kitten, a sassy senior, or a regal rescue, we’re here to help you find just the right fit.