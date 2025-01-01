The Ultimate Guide to Black and White Cat Names: 200+ Ideas!
There’s nothing quite like bringing home a black and white cat. Whether it’s a sleek tuxedo cat, a patchy bicolor, or a spotted beauty, these distinctive kitties have an eye-catching coat that makes them stand out. Many different breeds can display this stunning combination of black and white, including the Domestic Shorthair, British Shorthair, Maine Coon, Persian, and more.
Once your black and white kitten settles into your home, one of the most exciting tasks is choosing the perfect name. With their unique patterns and charming personalities, these cats deserve a name that’s just as special as they are. Whether you’re looking for cute black and white cat names, something classic, or a name inspired by your cat’s markings, this ultimate list of over 200 names will help you find the perfect fit.
Finding the Right Fit: Tips for Choosing a Name
Before you dive into this extensive list of black and white cat name ideas, it helps to keep a few things in mind:
Personality Comes First
Every cat has its own unique vibe. Is your black and white kitty playful, mysterious, elegant, or goofy? The right name will capture your cat’s character. A bold and mischievous tuxedo cat might elicit a name like “Bandit” or “Zorro,” while a graceful feline may shine with “Luna” or “Stella.”
Look at the Markings
Your cat’s markings can inspire plenty of creative names. A tuxedo cat with its signature black coat and white chest might be perfect for “Tux” or “Bowtie.” Cats with spots or unique patches may inspire names like “Patches” or “Domino.”
Your Style Counts
Whether you love funny black and white cat names, unique black and white cat names, or prefer something sweet and timeless, choose a name that makes you happy every time you say it. After all, you’ll be saying it for many years to come!
Black & White Cat Name Ideas
With their bold contrast and charming personalities, black and white cats offer endless inspiration when it comes to choosing the perfect name. From sleek tuxedo cats to uniquely spotted or patterned kitties, these cats often seem dressed for every occasion. To help you on your naming journey, we’ve organized over 200 black and white cat name ideas into easy-to-browse categories. Whether you’re drawn to classic, cute, funny, or creative options, you’ll find plenty of inspiration to match your cat’s appearance and personality.
Classic & Popular Black and White Cat Names
Some names never go out of style. These classic and popular black and white cat names have remained favorites for years thanks to their simplicity, charm, and universal appeal. Whether inspired by your cat’s coat pattern or simply timeless choices, these names are perfect for any black and white feline.
- Oreo
- Domino
- Socks
- Boots
- Bandit
- Cookie
- Phantom
- Patches
- Inky
- Pepper
- Felix
- Salem
- Jasper
- Shadow
- Smudge
- Checkers
- Panda
- Sabretooth
- Marble
- Peppercorn
- Noir
- Licorice
- Midnight
- Sylvester
- Panda Bear
- Yin Yang
- Zorro
- Charlie
- Panda Paw
- Patchwork
Cute Black and White Cat Names
If your new black and white kitten is playful, cuddly, and full of sweetness, a cute name may be the perfect fit. These cute black and white cat names capture the adorableness of your fluffy friend and make every interaction even more delightful.
- Mochi
- Cupcake
- Sprinkles
- Tippy
- Oreo Puff
- Dotty
- Muffin
- Niblet
- Buttons
- Jellybean
- Snowball (perfect for mostly white kitties with black patches)
- Marshmallow
- Poppy
- Noodle
- Biscuit
- Pudding
- Honeybun
- Miso
- Snickerdoodle
- Sweet Pea
- Polka Dot
- Bubbles
- Pickles
- Skittles
- Peppy
- Chibi
- Tuxie
- Pompom
- S’more
- Waffles
Unique Black and White Cat Names
Looking for something one-of-a-kind? These unique black and white cat names are perfect for kitties with standout personalities or extraordinary markings. From celestial themes to artistic inspirations, these names are sure to set your cat apart and reflect their special charm.
- Eclipse
- Nebula
- Jigsaw
- Monochrome
- Mosaic
- Quasar
- Nova
- Calypso
- Harlequin
- Swirl
- Obsidian
- Topaz
- Inkblot
- Caelum
- Onyx Moon
- Rorschach
- Spectra
- Marble Sky
- Yinny
- Quantum
- Astoria
- Nightfall
- Zephyr
- Borealis
- Polaris
- Cosima
- Sirius
- Obscura
- Velvet Night
- Mystic Moon
Funny & Punny Black and White Cat Names
If your black and white kitty has a goofy side or you simply love a good laugh, a funny or punny name can bring a smile to everyone’s face. These funny black and white cat names offer clever wordplay and playful references that fit perfectly with your cat’s eye-catching coat.
- Moo Moo
- Cow Spot
- Zebra
- Badger
- Holstein
- Skunk
- Q-tip
- Popcorn
- Cool Whip
- Ice Cream
- Panda Express
- Mr. Tux
- Cowbert
- Oreo Blizzard
- Dalmatian
- Snoopy
- Cruella
- Tuxedo Sam
- Button Nose
- Spotticus
- Monopurrly
- Mooch
- Sir Pounce-a-Lot
- Furrball
- Moochacho
- Fancy Pants
- Dipstick
- Sir Mooington
- Milkshake
Names Inspired by Black and White Markings
One of the best ways to name a black and white cat is by looking closely at their unique markings. Whether your cat has a tuxedo, mask, or random spots, these names are inspired by the beautiful patterns that make each black and white kitten truly one-of-a-kind.
- Tux
- Bowtie
- Mask
- Mittens
- Blaze
- Locket
- Saddle
- Split
- Piebald
- Dot
- Speckles
- Orca
- Magpie
- Panda Eyes
- Splotch
- Cap
- Halfmoon
- Collar
- Gloves
- Chevron
- Belt
- Band
- Mooncap
- Blot
- Pinstripe
- Stripey
- Swishy Tail
- Medallion
- Inkspot
- Shadow Patch
Black and White Cat Names for Girls
For your elegant and graceful female black and white cat, we’ve gathered a variety of beautiful and feminine name options. These black and white cat names for girls range from classic and sophisticated to whimsical and sweet, perfectly capturing your cat’s lovely nature.
- Luna
- Stella
- Daisy
- Willow
- Pearl
- Ivy
- Ophelia
- Freya
- Cleo
- Queeny
- Duchess
- Dahlia
- Seraphina
- Athena
- Penelope
- Esme
- Viola
- Bella
- Onyx
- Velvet
- Misty
- Snowy
- Elara
- Bianca
- Ravenna
- Selena
- Jasmine
- Aurora
- Lyra
- Monique
Black and White Cat Names for Boys
If your black and white cat is a handsome male with charm and character, these black and white cat names for boys provide strong, stylish, and playful choices. From bold and modern to timeless favorites, these names fit cats with confidence and flair.
- Jack (as in Black Jack)
- Maverick
- Cosmo
- Jett
- Hendrix
- Sherlock
- Ace
- Vincent
- Orion
- Diesel
- Thor
- Captain
- Oscar
- Leo
- Washington
- Baxter
- Loki
- Ash
- Vader
- Neo
- Kristoff
- Olaf
- Apollo
- Merlin
- Knight
- Domino Rex
- Blackjack
- Bandito
- Frost
- Albus
Finding Your Black & White Cat: Adoption Resources
Ready to welcome a black and white kitten or adult cat into your home? These striking cats are waiting for their forever homes on Petfinder. Adopting a black and white cat not only brings you a loving companion, but also helps a deserving pet find a family.
Be sure to check out Petfinder’s helpful guides to ensure a smooth adoption journey:
Bringing home a black and white cat is a joyful experience, and choosing the right name adds to that excitement. With over 200 black and white cat names to choose from—including tuxedo cat names, funny, cute, creative, and gender-specific options—you’re sure to find a name as perfect and unique as your new cat. Once you’ve found the right name, head to Petfinder to meet the many wonderful black and white cats for adoption who are ready to find their forever homes.
For more articles with information about names for your new cat, explore our other cat and kitten name articles.