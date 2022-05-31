Homemade Cat Treats for Summer
In the hot summer months, heatstroke is a serious — and possibly deadly — concern in cats and dogs. Making your cat's frozen treats can help keep them cool and be a fun way to bond with your pet. Here are some of our favorite summer cat-treat recipes:
Meaty Mix
What you’ll need:
- 3-oz Chunk light tuna (low-sodium)
- 2.5-oz Chicken with chicken broth baby food
- Fresh dried catnip
- Approx. 2-3 spoonfuls of organic plain yogurt
How to make it:
- Stir all ingredients together until smooth
- Place in ice cube trays to freeze
–Submitted by Tracy R. on our Facebook page.
Catsicles
What you’ll need (makes about 15 catsicles):
- 15 8-oz plastic cups
- 1 5.5-oz can of your cat’s favorite wet food (smooth, not chunky, works best)
- Catnip and/or soft cat treats (optional)
- One small square of Saran Wrap
How to make it:
- Mix cat food and optional ingredients in a medium-size bowl. The mix should be primarily cat food, with treats mixed in as you would add chocolate chips to cookie dough.
- Fill each plastic cup with about 1/4-1/2 an inch of the mixture. Flatten mixture by stacking cups one inside another. Place Saran Wrap over the top cup to avoid freezer burn and place in the freezer overnight.
- The next morning, run the bottom-most cup under warm tap water until you can pull it free of the other cups and pop out the catsicle.
- Place the catsicle disk in a deep bowl (to avoid messes) and let stand approximately five minutes or until the outside starts to “sweat.” Present catsicle to the cat.
–Submitted by Petfinder’s associate producer, Jane Harrell