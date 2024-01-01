The Lykoi is a relatively new cat breed that boasts a hauntingly handsome look thanks to a rare recessive gene. Their sharp wedge-shaped heads, mesmerizing golden eyes, and oversized ears are mysterious, as is their coat. It's a soft, roan mix with white hairs sprinkled throughout, and a sparse undercoat around the face, paws, and feet. This makes their remaining fur stand out, creating a wolf-like appearance and giving them the nickname of the “werewolf cat.”