Black Cats with Blue Eyes: Myth or Reality?

A black cat with blue eyes sounds spellbinding because it’s a rare magical combination. Inky coats paired with bright, alert blue eyes would stop anyone in their tracks. While black cats with blue eyes do exist, this covetable pairing is not very common, thanks to genetics. Most cats with blue eyes have cream or white coats, and most cats with black coats have gold or green eyes. Here, we explain the combination of black cats with blue eyes, what black cat breeds have blue eyes, and just how rare they are.

Black Cats With Blue Eyes: The Ojos Azules Cat

The Ojos Azules cat is the best example of a black cat with blue eyes, although they are very rare. (Ojos Azules means “blue eyes” in Spanish.) They were first discovered in New Mexico in the 1980s via a feral cat. All black kittens with blue eyes are born that way, but most eyes turn gold or green with time. It’s very rare to find a true black cat with blue eyes like an Ojos Azules, and very few of them have been recorded over the last 40 years.

Do Black Cats Naturally Have Blue Eyes? Exploring the Genetics

Genes are responsible for a cat’s coat and eye colors. The pigment that causes black fur will typically give a black cat gold or green eyes. White cats usually get blue eyes because of a link between that coat color and eye color. To have a true black cat with blue eyes, you would need to have a very specific and uncommon combination of genes that don’t happen very often.

5 Blue-Eyed Black Cat Breeds

If you're wondering what cat breeds have blue eyes, there are a few to consider. This list focuses on black cats with blue eyes with dark coats or points that can appear black.

Ojos Azules Cat: The first Ojos Azules cat was a feral cat found in New Mexico in the 1980s. It was a dark tortoiseshell cat with bright blue eyes as a result of a genetic mutation. (“Ojos Azules” means “blue eyes” in Spanish.) Ojos Azules cats can be black or many other colors, although the black cat with blue eyes is the most striking. They are a very rare breed and never became widespread, possibly due to the health risks associated with them. Siamese Cat : The Siamese Cat has a triangular-shaped head and big ears, and while their coat is always cream-colored, they can have darker points that read black, popping against their blue eyes. Intelligent and sweet, they are highly active cats that love to be with their owners and don’t do well when separated from them. Balinese Cat : The Balinese Cat has color points across its face that can be black, contrasting against blue eyes. They are related to the Siamese and have similar personality traits, including being smart, talkative, and engaging. They are very social cats and love to be where the action is. Birman Cat : These former temple cats are elegant and somewhat mysterious, with white “gloved” paws, no matter their color points. They can’t have solid black coats, but they can have points closer to the face that are black, striking against bright blue eyes. Gentle, calm, and ready to lick you whenever you’ll allow it, they are soft and easygoing cats that make excellent family companions. Tonkinese Cat : A mixed breed cat created from Siamese and Burmese Cats, the Tonkinese does not come in solid black coats but can have point variations that are deep and almost black. These kitties have famous blue-green eyes and are outgoing, smart, and playful cats.

Personalities of Black Cats with Blue Eyes

Black cats in general are often described as happy, loving, and a bit more mellow than their colorful counterparts. There’s no research to back up any link between the color of a cat’s coat and a cat’s personality, as those are determined by two different sets of genes. Blue-eyed black cats can have a wide range of personalities, ranging from the chatty Siamese to the easygoing Birman Cat.

Are Black Cats with Blue Eyes Rare?

Yes, fully black cats with blue eyes are hard to find, such as the Ojos Azules. While not a complete cat myth, as some have existed with this combination, they are very rare. This is due to the genes involved with blue eyes, as they are more likely to be found in white cats. It takes a very rare genetic mutation to have a cat that doesn’t have this genetic link between coat and eye color. However, some cat breeds have dark or black-like coats and blue eyes, like Tonkinese, Birmans, Siamese, and Balinese cats.

Caring for Your Blue-Eyed, Black Cat: Health and Wellness

Most domestic cats can live a healthy lifespan somewhere between 12 to 18 years, with many feline family members reaching into their early 20s. You can get a black cat with blue eyes to an old age by feeding them a balanced diet, giving them plenty of mental and physical exercise, having good grooming habits, and going to regular vet checkups.

When considering breeds that might have black markings with blue eyes, there are some health concerns to think about, such as respiratory issues Siamese and Balinese Cats might have, or a form of heart disease that is commonly found in Birmans.

Adopting a Black Cat with Blue Eyes

Finding a true black cat with blue eyes, or an Ojos Azules cat, is very hard as they are incredibly rare due to serious health conditions. However, breeds with blue eyes and dark coats that can look black, such as the Siamese and Balinese, are more abundant and ready to be loved. The cost of a black cat with blue eyes from a breeder is significantly more than the cost of adopting one from a local shelter or rescue. The adoption fee usually covers additional items such as spaying or neutering, vaccines, and microchipping.

Conclusion

If you’re researching black cats with blue eyes for adoption, it’s important to have this information to make your decision. If you’re ready to adopt, it’s time to start thinking about the fun stuff—cat names!

