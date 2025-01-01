A cat's fur is a defining feature, influencing grooming needs, potential allergies, and overall aesthetic appeal. Our expert guides explore cat breeds categorized by fur type, from the sleek, solid black coats of Bombay cats to the plush, calico fur of Ragdolls. Learn about the specific grooming routines required for each type, discover which breeds are less likely to trigger allergies, and understand which coats are best suited for different climates. Explore the rainbow of colors and patterns, and find the ideal cat breed with the perfect fur to complement your lifestyle.

Gray and White Cats: A Guide to the Most Popular Breeds

What is a Calico Cat? What a Prospective Owner Should Know

What is a Tabby Cat? What a Prospective Owner Should Know