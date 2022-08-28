The domestic shorthair cat is competing for most popular pet in the U.S. with an approximate 80 million in the states out of the estimated 600 million around the world. In fact, the great majority, almost 95%, of U.S. cats are considered domestic shorthairs.

Keep in mind that the domestic shorthair is not really a breed. Known as “moggie” by the English, the cats have a blended ancestry and may be more akin to “mutts” in the dog world than their own unique breed. Since domestic shorthair cats are a combination of different breeds, they vary greatly in fur color, personality and other traits - meaning adopting a domestic shorthair uniquely your own is easy!

These cuddly and playful cats are easy to love and are great for a variety of households and lifestyles.