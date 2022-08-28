Domestic Shorthairs
The domestic shorthair cat is competing for most popular pet in the U.S. with an approximate 80 million in the states out of the estimated 600 million around the world. In fact, the great majority, almost 95%, of U.S. cats are considered domestic shorthairs.

 

Keep in mind that the domestic shorthair is not really a breed. Known as “moggie” by the English, the cats have a blended ancestry and may be more akin to “mutts” in the dog world than their own unique breed. Since domestic shorthair cats are a combination of different breeds, they vary greatly in fur color, personality and other traits - meaning adopting a domestic shorthair uniquely your own is easy!

 

These cuddly and playful cats are easy to love and are great for a variety of households and lifestyles.

  • Playfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 5 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 3 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 3 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 5 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 3 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 4 in 5

  • Independencelevel 5 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, cats are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

 

