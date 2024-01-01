The British Longhair is a medium-sized, short, and muscular cat breed. It has a wide chest and loves relaxing and resting more than anything. Underneath an impressive straight, resilient, and weather-proof coat, there is a compact and powerful cat: a broad chest, short and strong legs, and neat round paws. The coat is semi-longhair and should be dense, with tufted feet and plenty of fur on the ears.