Fluffy British Longhair cat breed laying down looking at the camera against a white background
The British Longhair is a medium-sized, short, and muscular cat breed. It has a wide chest and loves relaxing and resting more than anything. Underneath an impressive straight, resilient, and weather-proof coat, there is a compact and powerful cat: a broad chest, short and strong legs, and neat round paws. The coat is semi-longhair and should be dense, with tufted feet and plenty of fur on the ears.

  • Playfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

