The Asian Cat is sleek and sophisticated, built like a lean, glamorous runway model. Males strut their stuff with a more muscular build, while females have a delicate, dainty air. Their heads are a perfect wedge, with medium-sized ears and big, captivating eyes. Their coats are showstoppers—imagine a cat with fur so short and fine it looks painted on, like a gorgeous watercolor masterpiece. They come in stunning solid colors, but can also sport tabby patterns or a touch of white for a truly unique look.