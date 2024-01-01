Side view of a sitting Asian cat breed with left paw in the air against a white background
Side view of a sitting Asian cat breed with left paw in the air against a white background

The Asian Cat is sleek and sophisticated, built like a lean, glamorous runway model. Males strut their stuff with a more muscular build, while females have a delicate, dainty air. Their heads are a perfect wedge, with medium-sized ears and big, captivating eyes. Their coats are showstoppers—imagine a cat with fur so short and fine it looks painted on, like a gorgeous watercolor masterpiece. They come in stunning solid colors, but can also sport tabby patterns or a touch of white for a truly unique look.

  • Playfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

