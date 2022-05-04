Why Foster A Dog and What Does It Involve?
The following was originally published on the Petfinder Blog.
What does fostering a dog involve?
When you foster, you agree to take a homeless dog into your home and give him or her love, care and attention, either for a predetermined period of time or until the dog is adopted.
Why do adoption groups need foster homes?
There are many reasons a dog might need foster care. Some of the most common include:
- A rescue group doesn't have a physical shelter and depends on foster homes to care for dogs until suitable homes are found.
- A puppy is too young to be adopted and needs a safe place to stay until he or she is old enough to go to a forever home.
- A dog is recovering from surgery, illness or injury and needs a safe place to recuperate.
- A dog is showing signs of stress such as pacing or hiding in the shelter.
- A dog has not lived in a home before or has not had much contact with people and needs to be socialized.
- The shelter is running out of room for adoptable dogs.
Why should I foster a dog?
Fostering a dog is one of the most rewarding experiences you can have (other than adopting, of course). By taking an animal in need temporarily into your home you're:
- freeing up a spot so the shelter or rescue can take in another dog.
- giving your foster dog the time he needs to be ready for adoption.
- helping the shelter or rescue learn more about the dog so he can end up in the best home possible.
- socializing the dog to a home environment and possibly getting him used to being around other pets and different types of people.
How do I sign up to foster a dog?
Find a rescue group or shelter near you and contact them. They'll likely have you fill out a foster application and, if you are approved, they will work with you to figure out the right foster dog for your household.