Our Mission

The Bradford County Humane Society (BCHS) is a private, non-profit organization established in 1960 by area friends of animals.

The Society provides comfort and care to lost, unwanted and abused pets through its shelter in Ulster, provides adoption services to the public, investigates reports of animal neglect and abuse through a court-appointed humane officer and strives to prevent cruelty and neglect by educating the public on the behavior and needs of animals.



