Small, agile, and incredibly intelligent, the Shetland Sheepdog, or Sheltie as they are affectionately known, is a hard-working farm dog. They have good agility, speed, and endurance, although most of the time these days that is put to good use romping in the backyard rather than herding livestock. Their coat is a double coat with a short, dense undercoat and a long, straight, and harsh outer coat to protect them from the weather. Their face is gentle, curious, and open. They can resemble a Rough Collie, but the breeds are distinctly different.