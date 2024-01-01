Shetland Sheepdog breed sitting sideway with head facing the camera and tongue out
Shetland Sheepdog breed sitting sideway with head facing the camera and tongue out

Traits and Characteristics

type

Herding

weight

13 to 27 pounds

height

13 to 16 inches

family

Herding

Traits and Characteristics

type

Herding

weight

13 to 27 pounds

height

13 to 16 inches

family

Herding

Small, agile, and incredibly intelligent, the Shetland Sheepdog, or Sheltie as they are affectionately known, is a hard-working farm dog. They have good agility, speed, and endurance, although most of the time these days that is put to good use romping in the backyard rather than herding livestock. Their coat is a double coat with a short, dense undercoat and a long, straight, and harsh outer coat to protect them from the weather. Their face is gentle, curious, and open. They can resemble a Rough Collie, but the breeds are distinctly different.

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 1 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 5 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

​​Newly adopted dog

Your Newly Adopted Dog

The dog that you adopt from the shelter may be a rescued stray or a dog that someone has voluntarily surrendered for adoption.

woman and dog doing yoga

What Are The Healthiest Dog & Puppy Breeds?

READING TIME: 6 mins, 26 secs. 

Similar Breeds