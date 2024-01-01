Get ready to swoon over the Russian Toy who is the epitome of elegance and charm! With adorable pricked ears, captivating round eyes, and a petite yet muscular physique, they’re like tiny models strutting their stuff. They come in two fabulous coat varieties.: The smooth-coated variety has a short, close-lying, and glossy single coat without undercoat, and the long coat has a moderate length of fur over the body, short on the face and fronts of the legs and long feathering on the backs of legs, tail, and ears. Both are very glossy, adding to their supermodel look.