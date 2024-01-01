Imagine this: the Kooikerhondje trots by, head held high, its white coat catching the sun like a runway spotlight. The wind whispers through its medium-length fur, either straight or with a touch of wave – a touch of effortless cool. And then there they are, their signature accessory: the black-tipped "earrings" dangling ever so slightly. This isn't just a dog; it's a connoisseur of canine couture. A canine fashionista with a strut to match, this petite pup stands proudly, a tad longer than tall.