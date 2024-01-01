Kooikerhoundje dog breed sitting tall with mouth slightly open against white background
Kooikerhoundje dog breed sitting tall with mouth slightly open against white background

Traits and Characteristics

type

Sporting

weight

19 - 24 pounds

height

13 - 16 inches

family

Gun Dog

Traits and Characteristics

type

Sporting

weight

19 - 24 pounds

height

13 - 16 inches

family

Gun Dog

Imagine this: the Kooikerhondje trots by, head held high, its white coat catching the sun like a runway spotlight. The wind whispers through its medium-length fur, either straight or with a touch of wave – a touch of effortless cool. And then there they are, their signature accessory: the black-tipped "earrings" dangling ever so slightly. This isn't just a dog; it's a connoisseur of canine couture. A canine fashionista with a strut to match, this petite pup stands proudly, a tad longer than tall.

  • Energy Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 0 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 0 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 0 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 0 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

Finding pets for you...