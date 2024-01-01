With a build like a linebacker and a model-esque posture, the Japanese Akita dog breed oozes quiet confidence. Their dark, almond-shaped eyes sparkle with intelligence, and their perky little ears are always on the lookout. Their luxurious double coat comes in all sorts of colors (think red-fawn, sesame, brindle, and white), making them the ultimate head-turners of the dog park. These dogs are as independent as they are loyal. They need an experienced owner who can handle their stubborn streak with a gentle hand. If you're looking for a loving companion who will shower you with affection (and fur!), but also expects a little respect for their personal space, then an Akita might just be your perfect match.