One of the most easily recognized breeds in the world, the German Shepherd Dog or GSD is a muscular and alert dog with a noble, regal air about them. They will win you over with their charm, but you’ll have to put in the work and time to gain their love as they don’t befriend strangers that easily.

Popular for their intelligence and athleticism, they enjoy playing games and spending time with their owners. If you want a German Shepherd as a companion, be prepared for lots of training. The results will be abundant loyalty, fearlessness, intelligence, and affection.