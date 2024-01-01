German Shephard dog breed lying down with tongue out against a white background
Traits and Characteristics

type

Herding

weight

50 to 90 pounds

height

22 to 24 inches

family

Livestock

One of the most easily recognized breeds in the world, the German Shepherd Dog or GSD is a muscular and alert dog with a noble, regal air about them. They will win you over with their charm, but you’ll have to put in the work and time to gain their love as they don’t befriend strangers that easily.  

Popular for their intelligence and athleticism, they enjoy playing games and spending time with their owners. If you want a German Shepherd as a companion, be prepared for lots of training. The results will be abundant loyalty, fearlessness, intelligence, and affection. 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 5 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

