German Longhaired Pointer

Traits and Characteristics

type

Sporting

weight

66 pounds

height

22 to 27 inches

family

Pointer

The German Longhaired Pointer, affectionately known as the GLP, is dashing and noble-looking. They have a glossy, semi-long coat that glistens in the sunlight and a powerfully built frame. Deep brown eyes seem to peer right into your soul, and their broad ears, adorned with wavy feathering, gracefully drape past the ear leather like a regal cape.

The coat is the pièce de résistance of the breed, fitting closely and densely to the body, either lying smooth or with a slight wave, perfectly coiffed. The feathering on the ears, legs, and tail adds a touch of elegance, making them look as if they've just stepped out of a royal portrait. Whether in the field or lounging at home, the GLP's coat is truly a sight to behold.
 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 0 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 0 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 0 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

