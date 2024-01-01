The German Longhaired Pointer, affectionately known as the GLP, is dashing and noble-looking. They have a glossy, semi-long coat that glistens in the sunlight and a powerfully built frame. Deep brown eyes seem to peer right into your soul, and their broad ears, adorned with wavy feathering, gracefully drape past the ear leather like a regal cape.

The coat is the pièce de résistance of the breed, fitting closely and densely to the body, either lying smooth or with a slight wave, perfectly coiffed. The feathering on the ears, legs, and tail adds a touch of elegance, making them look as if they've just stepped out of a royal portrait. Whether in the field or lounging at home, the GLP's coat is truly a sight to behold.

