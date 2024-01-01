Traits and Characteristics
type
weight
height
family
Goofy ears, gentle eyes, and a work ethic that would rival a Wall Streeter’s: The Foxhound is a great American canine classic. This large, powerful dog has a short, hard-wearing, and weatherproof coat, a deep chest, and a muscular build with a strong tail held high and regal-like. An enviable endurance and ability to reach high speeds make them a spectacular sight running through fields and over streams, although they can be destructive if not exercised enough. They generally have a good temperament and are considered low-maintenance hound dogs, although their loud howling might be a nuisance (Cue Disney’s The Fox and The Hound). Playful, loyal, hardworking, and loveable, they make excellent family members.
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.
Personality
Like an eager intern, the Foxhound does best when it has a job to do, especially one that involves endurance and speed, such as chasing or running. They are social, friendly, and generally happy dogs, except when they don’t have enough hard work. When their bodies and minds are exercised properly, they are content to be indoor family dogs.
History
The Foxhound was originally bred to hunt foxes. They have been associated with America since the Revolutionary War.