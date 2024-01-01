Goofy ears, gentle eyes, and a work ethic that would rival a Wall Streeter’s: The Foxhound is a great American canine classic. This large, powerful dog has a short, hard-wearing, and weatherproof coat, a deep chest, and a muscular build with a strong tail held high and regal-like. An enviable endurance and ability to reach high speeds make them a spectacular sight running through fields and over streams, although they can be destructive if not exercised enough. They generally have a good temperament and are considered low-maintenance hound dogs, although their loud howling might be a nuisance (Cue Disney’s The Fox and The Hound). Playful, loyal, hardworking, and loveable, they make excellent family members.