Side view of a Foxhound dog breed standing on the grass with iron fence in the background
Traits and Characteristics

type

Hound

weight

63 to 70 pounds

height

21 to 25 inches

family

Scenthound

Goofy ears, gentle eyes, and a work ethic that would rival a Wall Streeter’s: The Foxhound is a great American canine classic. This large, powerful dog has a short, hard-wearing, and weatherproof coat, a deep chest, and a muscular build with a strong tail held high and regal-like. An enviable endurance and ability to reach high speeds make them a spectacular sight running through fields and over streams, although they can be destructive if not exercised enough. They generally have a good temperament and are considered low-maintenance hound dogs, although their loud howling might be a nuisance (Cue Disney’s The Fox and The Hound). Playful, loyal, hardworking, and loveable, they make excellent family members. 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 0 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

