The Azawakh, a regal sighthound from the heart of West Africa, boasts a coat as diverse as an artist's palette. From red and fawn to brindle and blue, this dog’s short, fine fur comes in many colors and patterns. Some sport a mysterious black mask and elegant white accents on their legs, chest, and tail tips. Like snowflakes, no two Azawakhs look the same.

These ancient hunters are like living sculptures, their muscles and bones clearly visible beneath their skin. Their graceful, S-shaped curves, deep chests, and aerodynamic heads mark them as members of the elite sighthound family, built for speed and sharp vision. Don't let their elegant looks fool you—they are strong workers who once chased gazelles across the scorching Sahara for over a thousand years.