Main Content Skip carousel of pet photos and or videos

RUSSET Husky Manassas, VA

  • Adult
  • Male
  • Medium
  • Black, White / Cream

About

Characteristics
Friendly, Independent, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified
Coat length
Medium
House-trained
Yes
Health
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Prefers a home without
Cats.
Adoption fee
$120.00

Petfinder recommends that you should always take reasonable security steps before making online payments.

Considering RUSSET for adoption?

Start Your Inquiry Start Your Inquiry
Read FAQs

Meet RUSSET

Russet was found as a stray and never claimed by his owner. He is a nice boy but true to his breed so please have knowledge of Siberians before considering adopting Russet.

Considering RUSSET for adoption?

Start Your Inquiry Start Your Inquiry
Read FAQs

City of Manassas Animal Adoption Center

Manassas, VA

  • Location Address

    10039 Dean Drive
    Manassas, VA 20110

    Get directions
  • kwieland@ci.manassas.va.us
  • (703) 257-2420
  • day hours
    Monday 10am to 1pm and 4pm to 6pm
    Tuesday 10am to 1pm and 4pm to 6pm
    Wednesday 5pm to 7pm
    Thursday 10am to 1pm and 4pm to 6pm
    Friday 10am to 1pm and 4pm to 6pm
    Saturday 10am to 1pm
    Sunday Closed
More about Us

Recommended Content

Recommended Pets

Recommended Pets
RUSSET

RUSSET

  • Husky
  • Adult
  • Male