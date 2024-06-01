Meet Rodney

My name is Rodney and I am a pint-sized Australian Shepherd in search of a special forever home! I am a darling boy with a lot of energy and a playful personality to match and found myself at SCAS after being surrendered.



I am a VERY smart boy with a mind in need of stimulation. I know a few commands in both English and sign language (sit and down) and also know some Spanish as well! I might know how to "stay" but that is still TBD. The command to "come" is a whistle.



According to my previous family, I would do best in a home without men or kids. You see males in previous situation used physicality when I got in trouble so being scolded makes me nervous; so far I have not shown any aggressiveness or fear of men at the shelter but it is a different environment than a household. In the past I have shown resource guarding aggression so this is something my future person will need to be aware of. With patient and consistent socialization, I could probably learn that men are nothing to fear but as of now I would probably do best as the only "man" in the house.



Some of my favorite treats include cheese and ham and I despise veggies (what fun are those?!). I am not a huge fan of being crated or left alone but per my previous family, I was beginning to like the crate. I also have trouble with car rides; they make my tummy hurt!



Rodney is a very special guy who will make a fantastic dog for someone committed to providing him the physical and mental stimulation his breed requires and who understands that, while he has his quirks, these can be remedied with time and consistency.



As Rodney is not neutered, there are restrictions on adoption. Please read below for more on this.



We extend our heartfelt gratitude for your interest in providing a loving home to a shelter pet from the Stafford County Animal Shelter. Before embarking on the adoption journey, we'd like to provide you with essential information regarding adoption criteria and the steps involved.



Please take note that the pet you're interested in has not undergone spaying or neutering. Consequently, certain adoption restrictions apply. To adopt an unaltered animal from our shelter, you must be a resident of either Stafford County or one of the neighboring counties, which include:

· Caroline

· Culpeper

· Fauquier

· Fredericksburg City

· King George

· Prince William

· Spotsylvania



Should you reside outside of these specified counties, you remain eligible to adopt a pet that has already been spayed or neutered. ?



We want to express our sincere gratitude for considering adoption. While you explore the possibility of bringing a shelter pet into your home, we kindly request your understanding regarding one limitation we face: our shelter does not employ a resident veterinarian. Consequently, it is crucial that you make arrangements for necessary veterinary care for your adopted pet outside of our facility.



To proceed with the adoption, you will be required to present a photo ID that displays your current address. In the event that your address isn't on your ID, you may bring a current utility bill that bears your name and address, alongside your photo ID. This verification process is in place to ensure the safety and well-being of the animals under our care.



Adoptions at our shelter operate on a first-come, first-served basis, unless otherwise specified. Please be aware that adoption services conclude 30 minutes before the shelter's closing time. ?



You are more than welcome to visit the shelter during our regular hours of operation: Monday to Friday: 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays: 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sundays and Holidays: Closed



Our shelter's physical address is 26 Frosty Lane, Stafford, VA 22554. Should you have any further inquiries or require additional information, please do not hesitate to reach out to us at 540.658.7387 or via email at animalshelter@staffordcountyva.gov.



Once again, we express our sincere gratitude for your thoughtful consideration of adoption and your unwavering commitment to offering a loving home to a shelter pet. We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to welcome you to the Stafford County Animal Shelter in the near future!