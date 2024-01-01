The Xoloitzcuintli, or Xolo for short, is a captivating breed known for its distinctive hairless appearance. Also known as the Mexican Hairless Dog, they come in three sizes (toy, miniature, and standard), as well as hairless and coated varieties. Both types share a similar build: slightly longer than tall, lean, and surprisingly strong for their elegant frame. The hairless Xolo boasts smooth, close-fitting skin, with some tufts of hair possibly gracing their forehead, face, or neck. Their coated cousins sport a short, flat coat.

Regardless of their attire, Xolos come in a range of dark colors, from black and gray to red and bronze. Their thoughtful expressions and wrinkling foreheads hint at their intelligence, while their effortless gait showcases both grace and hidden strength. Even the hairless variety boasts a touch of fur on their head, feet, and tail, with their warm skin adding to their unique charm.

