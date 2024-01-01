The West Highland White Terrier shares their roots with the other terriers of Scotland, protecting homes and farms from fox, badger, and rodents. At one time the Westie, Skye, Cairn, and Scottish Terriers were all considered one breed with considerable diversity. Selective breeding based on such qualities as coat type or color likely produced the different breeds who would have easily remained distinct in the relative isolation of the various parts of the Scottish mainland and the western islands of the country.

The Westie first gained attention in 1907 as the Poltalloch Terrier, named for the home of Col. E.D. Malcolm, who had been promoting the short-legged white terriers for many years. The breed has gone under several different names, including Roseneath, Poltalloch, White Scottish, Little Skye, and Cairn. In fact, the AKC first registered them as the Roseneath Terrier in 1908, but the name was changed to West Highland White Terrier in 1909. Since that date they have made quite a name for themselves, being established as one of the most popular terriers in the home.