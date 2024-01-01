West Highland White Terrier / Westie Dogs & Puppies

View Adoptable Pets for This Breed
West Highland White Terrier / Westie
West Highland White Terrier / Westie

The West Highland White Terrier is generally compact and short.  Their short legs aided in maneuverability in different types of terrain.  They have strong teeth and jaws. Their harsh double coat, especially the hard, straight outer coat, helped to provide protection from the elements. Their often have long tails.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

How to Stop Dog Barking In Your Car

Q: I have a 2.5-year-old Pomeranian-Beagle that we rescued through Petfinder when he was a puppy. He loves to go on car rides, but when anyone leaves the car he whines, yips and barks. It's so bad, we don't like to take him with us anymore. -- Virginia G.

Affenpinscher

Small Dog & Puppy Breeds

They’re cute, they’re cuddly, and they pack tons of personality into short stature. But is a small dog right for you? That depends. Small dog breeds come from a variety of backgrounds, and they vary widely when it comes to personality, activity needs and maintenance requirements.

Similar Breeds