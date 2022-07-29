Tosa
Tosa

Traits and Characteristics

type

Mastiff

weight

100 to 200 pounds

height

At least 23 ½ inches (male), at least 21 ¾ inches (female)

family

Guardian

Formerly bred for dog fighting but now primarily used as a watchdog, the Tosa is the largest of all Japanese dog breeds and is known for having a powerful, hardy build with a regal stature. The Tosa has a board, wrinkly head with a boxy muzzle, high drop-set ears and a tapered tail. His short, dense coat can be fawn, red, apricot, black or brindle, with or without white markings on his chest and/or feet. The Tosa’s appearance gives the impression of a true dynamic athlete and warrior.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 2 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 1 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 2 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

