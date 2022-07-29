Traits and Characteristics
Formerly bred for dog fighting but now primarily used as a watchdog, the Tosa is the largest of all Japanese dog breeds and is known for having a powerful, hardy build with a regal stature. The Tosa has a board, wrinkly head with a boxy muzzle, high drop-set ears and a tapered tail. His short, dense coat can be fawn, red, apricot, black or brindle, with or without white markings on his chest and/or feet. The Tosa’s appearance gives the impression of a true dynamic athlete and warrior.
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.