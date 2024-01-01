Shetland Sheepdog / Sheltie Dogs & Puppies

View Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Shetland Sheepdog / Sheltie
Shetland Sheepdog / Sheltie

The Shetland Sheepdog is a small, agile dog, longer than they are tall. Their gait is smooth, effortless, and ground covering, imparting good agility, speed, and endurance essential in a herding dog. They have a double coat, with a short, dense undercoat and a long, straight, harsh outer coat. Their expression is is often gentle, intelligent, and questioning. Although they can resemble a Rough Collie in miniature, subtle differences distinguish the two breeds.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

​​Newly adopted dog

Your Newly Adopted Dog

The dog that you adopt from the shelter may be a rescued stray or a dog that someone has voluntarily surrendered for adoption.

woman and dog doing yoga

What Are The Healthiest Dog & Puppy Breeds?

READING TIME: 6 mins, 26 secs. 

Similar Breeds