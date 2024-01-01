Newfoundland Dogs & Puppies

The Newfoundland is a large, heavily boned, powerful dog, strong enough to pull a drowning man from rough seas. The dog's appearance is both huggable but imposing. This breed is slightly longer than it is tall. The gait gives the impression of effortless power, with good reach and drive, and the double coat is a soft, dense undercoat with a coarse, moderately long and straight outer coat. The dog's soft expression reflects its benevolent and dignified temperament.

 

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 3 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

