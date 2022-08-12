Kuvasz
Kuvasz

Traits and Characteristics

type

Working

weight

70-115 lb

height

26-30"

family

Livestock

Traits and Characteristics

type

Working

weight

70-115 lb

height

26-30"

family

Livestock

The Kuvasz is a large dog, slightly longer than tall, with medium bone. This breed is not bulky, but is light-footed, with a free, easy gait. The breed's combination of power and agility stems from versatile roots as a guardian, hunter, and herder. The double coat is medium coarse, ranging from wavy to straight.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 1 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 1 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 4 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

