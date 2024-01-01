Canadian Eskimo dog breed laying in the snow looking at the camera
Canadian Eskimo dog breed laying in the snow looking at the camera

Traits and Characteristics

type

Working

weight

40 to 88 pounds

height

20 to 28 inches

family

Spitz

The Canadian Eskimo Dog is typical of the large spitz-type with their thick, plush coat, pricked ears, and a tail that curls over the back. This is a striking and powerful dog built to work hard in harsh, icy conditions, but one that will do so with a smile on its face. When in a pack mentality, whether with humans or dogs, these puffballs thrive.

  • Energy Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 0 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 0 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 0 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 0 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

