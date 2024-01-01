Brittany Spaniel dog breed laying down with paws outstretched against a white background
Brittany Spaniel dog breed laying down with paws outstretched against a white background

Traits and Characteristics

type

Sporting

weight

30 to 40 pounds

height

18 to 21 inches

family

Gun Dog

More long-legged than other Spaniel breeds with remarkable agility, speed, and stamina, the Brittany Spaniel is quick and clever. They have high energy levels and need owners who can match their energy, keeping them active and exhausted through a variety of activities. Some Brittany Spaniels are born tailless. The breed’s coat is flat or wavy, and the expression is alert and eager, ready to please their owners. Athletic and alert, they are always ready to get up and go. 

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 5 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 5 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

