Traits and Characteristics
Sporting
type
30 to 40 pounds
weight
18 to 21 inches
height
Gun Dog
family
More long-legged than other Spaniel breeds with remarkable agility, speed, and stamina, the Brittany Spaniel is quick and clever. They have high energy levels and need owners who can match their energy, keeping them active and exhausted through a variety of activities. Some Brittany Spaniels are born tailless. The breed’s coat is flat or wavy, and the expression is alert and eager, ready to please their owners. Athletic and alert, they are always ready to get up and go.
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality