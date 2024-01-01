These large, long-haired cats have bold, independent personalities and love nothing more than to be cuddled and held like a fluffy teddy bear—which they can often be mistaken for. Siberian Cats are powerful, curvy cats with broad barrel rib cages and strong limbs that make them expert jumpers. They have medium-to-large alert and expressive eyes, with the outer corners angled slightly towards the base of the ear. Their thick coats adapt well to almost any environment and they get along with just about everyone.