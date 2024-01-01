The personality of the Oriental is as distinctive as the multicolored exterior. They are natural entertainers, full of enthusiasm, energy, and the belief that the world should revolve around them. Haughty and royal one minute, they are animated and inquisitive the next. They are highly curious, and will go to great lengths to be involved in your activities. This is not the breed for you if you work all day and have an active night life. The Oriental shouldn’t be left alone for long periods and need other cats as playmates and company for those times you can’t be with them. The Oriental craves attention; this breed needs quality time with their preferred persons. They have a real need for play, and retain that need well into adulthood. It’s wise to have lots of toys for your Oriental, or they will create their own, sometimes out of household items you’d rather they didn’t.

Orientals are extremely social, loving, and loyal, and their feelings are easily hurt if you ignore or scold them. Orientals don’t just want attention— they need it desperately if they are to live happy, healthy lives. If you provide the tender loving care they need, they’ll do just about anything to please you. Ignore them, and they become unhappy and depressed. However, when given their full share of affection, Orientals will repay you with a lifetime of love, affection, and intelligent conversation.

They usually bond with one person and become extremely devoted to and dependent upon their chosen human. Expect them to be at your side, on your shoulder, and at the door to interrogate you about where you’ve been, why you went there, and what you brought back for “me-orrr.” The breed is just as vocal as the Siamese, but range, frequency, and inflection can vary from cat to cat, and bloodline to bloodline. However, like their Siamese relatives, they are never at a loss for words on any subject.