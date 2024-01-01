Oriental Short Hair Cats & Kittens

Oriental Short Hairs
Oriental Short Hairs

The Oriental is a svelte cat with long, tapering lines, very lithe but muscular. Excellent physical condition. Eyes clear. Strong and lithe, neither bony nor flabby. Because of the longer coat, the Longhair Division appears to have softer lines and less extreme type than the Shorthair Division.Oriental Short Hairs

  • Playfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 5 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 4 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 1 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 5 in 5

  • Independencelevel 1 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 2 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, cats are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

