The British Shorthair, or the British Blue cat, is one of the most recognizable cat breeds in the world. These felines are dynamic, attention-loving, and funny, doing whatever it takes to get affection from their owners. Compact and powerful with a short and dense coat, British Shorthairs can live up to 17 years. 

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 2 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 1 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 3 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 4 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 4 in 5

  • Independencelevel 4 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 3 in 5

