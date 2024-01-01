The British Shorthair, or the British Blue cat, is one of the most recognizable cat breeds in the world. These felines are dynamic, attention-loving, and funny, doing whatever it takes to get affection from their owners. Compact and powerful with a short and dense coat, British Shorthairs can live up to 17 years.
Playfulness
Activity Level
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Children
Grooming Requirements
Vocality
Need for attention
Affection towards owners
Docility
Intelligence
Independence
Hardiness